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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh University VC launches book on voting behaviour, psychology

Himachal Pradesh University VC launches book on voting behaviour, psychology

The book focuses on the important subjects of electoral politics and voter behaviour

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:01 PM Jun 02, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh University. File
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Prof Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla on Tuesday launched a book titled ‘Dynamics of Electoral Politics and Voting Behaviour’ co-authored by Prof Roshan Lal Zinta of the Department of Psychology and Dr Ved Prakash Sharma, Assistant Professor at Government College Nohradhar, District Sirmaur.

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The book highlights a detailed analysis of the evolution of democratic governance, the role of the election commission, voter psychology, along with social, cultural and political factors influencing voting behaviour of the people in rural areas. The book also includes a report on the voting behaviour of the voters from Shillai Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) under Sirmour district.

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Congratulating both authors on the publication, the VC said the book focuses on the important subjects of electoral politics and voter behaviour which will prove to be highly useful for students, researchers and teachers. “Such academic achievements by university faculty further strengthen the institution’s reputation in the fields of higher education and research,” he added.

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He said this is the 36th book authored by Prof Zinta. Apart from this, he has also published around 80 research papers in national and international journals and has supervised as many as 18 Ph.D. scholars to completion, besides guiding numerous M.Phil. students. He has also successfully led several research projects.

This is also the first book that has been written by Dr Sharma. Throughout his career, he has published around 20 research papers in various national and international journals and has written extensively on research and contemporary issues.

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