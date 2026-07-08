Himachal Pradesh University VC: Research on Himalayan societies key to sustainable development

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, Vice-Chancellor (VC) Mahavir Singh has said studies on Himalayan societies can make a significant contribution to sustainable development, cultural preservation and research aimed at addressing global challenges.

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He was speaking as the chief guest at a recently held one-day international seminar on "Himalayan societies: Tradition and modernity in dialogue" at Government College, Dhami (16 Mile), near Shimla.

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The seminar brought together academicians, scientists, writers and experts from India and abroad, who participated in both online and offline sessions to deliberate on the diverse social, cultural and environmental dimensions of the Himalayan region, as well as contemporary global challenges.

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In his inaugural address, Singh emphasised the importance of higher education, research, Indian knowledge systems and global academic collaboration.

Dr Mamta Mokta, member of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) and the guest of honour, said there was a need to strike a balance between the rich cultural heritage, traditional knowledge and modern development of Himalayan communities.

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The seminar featured keynote addresses by scholars and experts, including DD Sharma, former Vice-Chancellor of Sardar Patel University, Mandi; Ruchi Ramesh, Principal of Government College, Darlaghat, Solan; Hari Chauhan, Curator of the Himachal Pradesh State Museum, Shimla; Vineet Jistu, Scientist at the Himalayan Forest Research Institute (HFRI); Devendra Chauhan, Assistant Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Himachal Pradesh; Shelley Bhoil, a scholar of Tibetan culture from Brazil; and NDR Chandra, former Vice-Chancellor of Bastar University and a Fulbright Fellow at the University of Wisconsin, US.

The speakers shared their perspectives on knowledge systems, research, culture, literature, environmental conservation and emerging global issues.

In his concluding remarks, Government College, Dhami, Principal Dinesh Singh Kanwar said international seminars of this nature provided students and researchers with a global perspective while promoting research, innovation and quality education.

Kanwar also presented the VC with a copy of his Hindi poetry collection, 'Alok Ke Kshanon Mein'.