Himachal Pradesh University VC Sikander Kumar files nomination from BJP for Rajya Sabha

Tribune News Service

Bhanu Lohumi

Shimla, March 21

The BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha, Himachal Pradesh University VC Dr Sikander Kumar, on Saturday filed his nomination in the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thankur and state party chief Suresh Kashyap.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Sikander Kumar had not asked for the ticket and the party decided to send him to the Rajya Sabha.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda for choosing a person from humble background belonging to Schedule Caste community who has struggled hard to carve a niche for himself.