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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh University welcomes new students with focus on holistic growth

Himachal Pradesh University welcomes new students with focus on holistic growth

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:31 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh on Saturday welcomed newly admitted students and assured them of quality education, a conducive learning environment and ample opportunities for holistic development.

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In a message to freshers, the Vice-Chancellor said choosing HPU for higher education was an important decision and wished students success in their academic journey.

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He said the first week of the academic session had been designated as an induction programme, during which students would be introduced to their respective departments, the university’s academic system, library, laboratories, transportation facilities, student welfare services and other amenities to help them adapt to campus life.

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Prof Singh said HPU was a completely drug-free campus where teaching, learning and research remained the highest priorities. He urged students to attend classes regularly and make optimum use of the library, laboratories and other academic facilities.

He also encouraged students to actively participate in sports, cultural and co-curricular activities, saying these play an important role in personality development, leadership and self-confidence.

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Reiterating the university’s zero-tolerance policy against ragging, the Vice-Chancellor said ragging was strictly prohibited on the campus. He urged students to begin their academic journey with discipline, hard work and a positive attitude while continuously enhancing their knowledge and skills.

Prof Singh assured students that the university’s faculty, non-teaching staff and administration remained committed to providing an environment conducive to quality education, research and innovation.

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