DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh varsity hikes sports incentives for athletes excelling in competitions

Himachal Pradesh varsity hikes sports incentives for athletes excelling in competitions

Incentives bumped for achievers in All India Inter-University, North Zone Inter-University tourneys

article_Author
Navneet Rathore
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:54 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mahavir Singh, VC, HPU, made the announcement during the seventh annual sports awards ceremony.
Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, on Wednesday announced a hike in the sports incentives given to athletes who excel in competitions.

Advertisement

As per the revised policy, players securing players securing first, second, third, and fourth positions in individual events at the All India Inter-University competitions will receive incentives of Rs 40,000, Rs 25,000, Rs 18,000, and Rs 12,000, respectively, and Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000, Rs 12,000, and Rs 8,000 for team events.

Advertisement

Similarly, players securing first, second, third and fourth positions in individual events of the North Zone Inter-University competitions will be awarded Rs 15,000, Rs 12,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 6,000 respectively, while in team events this amount will be Rs 12,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 8,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the university has also increased incentives for players in various categories from Rs 4,000 to Rs 20,000. Prof Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor, HPU, made the announcement during the seventh annual sports awards ceremony and the 54th Annual General Meeting of the Council for Sports and Extracurricular Activities, organised by the Directorate of Physical Education and Youth Affairs of the university. He said the decision would boost the morale of the players, motivate them to excel at the national and international levels and enhance the glory of the university.

The VC further said that there was a need to create an environment where talented athletes had ample opportunities to hone their abilities. "Athletes are continuously bringing laurels to the university by performing excellently in national and international competitions. Our aim is to provide excellent opportunities to the students in the field of sports along with quality education, so that their all-round development can be ensured,” he added.

Advertisement

Congratulating the award-winning athletes, the VC expressed confidence that the university's athletes would continue to excel in sports, bringing honour to the university, state and the country. Earlier, Prof Sanjay Sharma presented the annual report of the Council for Sports and Extracurricular Activities.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts