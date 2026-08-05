Himachal Pradesh varsity hikes sports incentives for athletes excelling in competitions

The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, on Wednesday announced a hike in the sports incentives given to athletes who excel in competitions.

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As per the revised policy, players securing players securing first, second, third, and fourth positions in individual events at the All India Inter-University competitions will receive incentives of Rs 40,000, Rs 25,000, Rs 18,000, and Rs 12,000, respectively, and Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000, Rs 12,000, and Rs 8,000 for team events.

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Similarly, players securing first, second, third and fourth positions in individual events of the North Zone Inter-University competitions will be awarded Rs 15,000, Rs 12,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 6,000 respectively, while in team events this amount will be Rs 12,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 8,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively.

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Furthermore, the university has also increased incentives for players in various categories from Rs 4,000 to Rs 20,000. Prof Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor, HPU, made the announcement during the seventh annual sports awards ceremony and the 54th Annual General Meeting of the Council for Sports and Extracurricular Activities, organised by the Directorate of Physical Education and Youth Affairs of the university. He said the decision would boost the morale of the players, motivate them to excel at the national and international levels and enhance the glory of the university.

The VC further said that there was a need to create an environment where talented athletes had ample opportunities to hone their abilities. "Athletes are continuously bringing laurels to the university by performing excellently in national and international competitions. Our aim is to provide excellent opportunities to the students in the field of sports along with quality education, so that their all-round development can be ensured,” he added.

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Congratulating the award-winning athletes, the VC expressed confidence that the university's athletes would continue to excel in sports, bringing honour to the university, state and the country. Earlier, Prof Sanjay Sharma presented the annual report of the Council for Sports and Extracurricular Activities.