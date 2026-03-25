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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh varsity VC reviews implementation of PM VIKAS project

Himachal Pradesh varsity VC reviews implementation of PM VIKAS project

Rs 79.70 lakh issued to university to empower minority communities through skill development

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:29 PM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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VC Prof Mahavir Singh with the team of PM VIKAS project on Wednesday.
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Prof Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor (VC), Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), interacted with a team of the PM VIKAS (Pradhan Mantri Virasat ka Samvardhan) Project and issued necessary directions and guidance to ensure the effective and timely implementation of project at the university.

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PM VIKAS, under which Rs 79.70 lakh has been issued to the university by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, is a flagship initiative of the Union Government which aims at empowering minority communities through skill development, entrepreneurship and education.

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During the interaction, the VC appreciated the dedicated efforts of the project team and congratulated them on securing the significant project for the university. He described it as a major step towards strengthening skill-based education and enhancing employment opportunities for youth.

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He further lauded the team, led by Dr Ramesh Thakur, Department of Chemistry, for their commitment and hard work in bringing the prestigious project to the university, and expressed confidence that their continued efforts would ensure its successful execution.

Under this scheme, about 300 students from the minority communities would be provide training to become solar photovoltaic site survey assistants, solar PV module manufacturing technicians and certificate accounting technicians (CAT). The initiative aims to empower students with industry-relevant skills and improve their employability in emerging sectors.

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The university had submitted a proposal of above Rs 1.13 crore for the project. It included provisions for assessment costs and post-placement support for candidates. However, the Centre sanctioned Rs 79.70 lakh. This excluded the assessment cost and post-placement support components.

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