DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha puts Section 118 Amendment Bill on hold

Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha puts Section 118 Amendment Bill on hold

The Bill has now been referred to a Select Committee of the House for further examination

article_Author
Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 03:18 PM Dec 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Himachal Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania. File photo
Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Friday put on hold the amendment Bill seeking changes to Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972.

Advertisement

The Bill has now been referred to a Select Committee of the House for further examination.

Advertisement

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania announced the decision after accepting a request made by BJP MLA Randhir Sharma, which was supported by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Advertisement

He said the Select Committee would include members from both the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP. “The Select Committee, after discussion, will submit its report to the Vidhan Sabha in the budget session,” the Speaker said.

The Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi will constitute the committee and issue the notification.

Advertisement

The proposed amendment Bill, introduced by Negi on December 2, sought to simplify land transfer procedures to encourage private investment in the state. At present, Section 118 restricts the transfer of land to non-agriculturists through sale, gift, will, exchange, lease, mortgage with possession or creation of tenancy.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts