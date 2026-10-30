Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania seeks fair revenue share for state from Centre

Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the Veer Sainik Community Hall at Kakira in the Bhattiyat Assembly constituency. The building will be constructed at a cost of Rs 28 lakh.

Pathania paid tributes to serving and retired armed forces personnel and their families for their contribution to safeguarding the country’s borders. Addressing a public meeting, he said the Kakira and Bakloh areas had a long-standing association with the Army, with generations of local families serving the nation.

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Highlighting the importance of economic empowerment of states, Pathania said states must be financially strong to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. He stressed that Himachal Pradesh should receive a proportional share of revenue generated by the Centre from the state’s natural resources.

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He also called for a cooperative approach from Centre’s representatives to bring the strategically important Dramman-Chowari-Chamba-Tissa-Pangi road under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). He said unnecessary hurdles should not be created in the implementation of the project, including the proposed tunnels, which would improve connectivity in Chamba district.

Pathania outlined several development initiatives planned for Kakira and adjoining areas. He said the local health centre would be upgraded and a proposal had been prepared for a sewerage system in the town.

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The government has sanctioned Rs 1.69 crore for a hydrant-based firefighting system in Kakira to strengthen fire-safety arrangements. The project will include a water storage capacity of more than 2 lakh litres, enabling a more effective response to fire emergencies.

The Speaker also spoke about measures being taken to expand and improve the road network in the region.

Earlier, Capt Puran Singh Thapa, president of the Himachal Pradesh Ex-Servicemen League, honoured Pathania and delivered the welcome address.