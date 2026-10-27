Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha to commence winter session in Dharamsala on Nov 16

The six-day winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha will commence in Dharamsala on November 16.

The session will have six sittings from November 16 to 21. The notification for holding the winter session was issued on Tuesday.

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The practice of holding the winter session in Dharamsala began during the tenure of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh in the mid-1990s. The Vidhan Sabha complex was subsequently constructed at Sidhbari.

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Although the winter session is usually held in December, it has been advanced this year to avoid a clash with the peak tourist season, which falls in the last month of the year.

This will be the last winter session of the 14th Vidhan Sabha, as Assembly elections are due in November next year.

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Himachal Pradesh is among the few states that have two Vidhan Sabha venues for holding summer and winter sessions.