Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha winter session from November 16 in Dharamsala

The winter session is usually held in December, but it has been advanced this year to avoid a clash with the peak tourist season, which witnesses a significant influx of visitors to the state in the last month of the year.

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This will be the last winter session of the 14th Vidhan Sabha, as Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are due in November next year.

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The tradition of holding the winter session at Dharamsala began during the tenure of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh in the mid-1990s. Subsequently, a dedicated Vidhan Sabha complex was constructed at Sidhbari near Dharamsala.

Himachal Pradesh is among the few states with separate venues for its summer and winter Assembly sessions.