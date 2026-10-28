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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha winter session from November 16 in Dharamsala

Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha winter session from November 16 in Dharamsala

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:07 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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The winter session is usually held in December, but it has been advanced this year to avoid a clash with the peak tourist season. File
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The six-day winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha will commence at Dharamsala on November 16, with six sittings scheduled until November 21. The notification for convening the session was issued on Tuesday.

The winter session is usually held in December, but it has been advanced this year to avoid a clash with the peak tourist season, which witnesses a significant influx of visitors to the state in the last month of the year.

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This will be the last winter session of the 14th Vidhan Sabha, as Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are due in November next year.

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The tradition of holding the winter session at Dharamsala began during the tenure of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh in the mid-1990s. Subsequently, a dedicated Vidhan Sabha complex was constructed at Sidhbari near Dharamsala.

Himachal Pradesh is among the few states with separate venues for its summer and winter Assembly sessions.

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