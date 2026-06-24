Himachal Pradesh weather update: Yellow alert issued for Kinnaur as light to moderate rain expected

Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness light to moderate rain on Wednesday, with the State Meteorological Centre issuing a yellow weather alert for Kinnaur district.

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According to the centre, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is very likely at isolated places in Kinnaur. Light rain may also occur in isolated parts of the state during the day.

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Temperatures across Himachal Pradesh are expected to remain largely normal, with no significant change forecast.

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Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 16.6°C, Dharamshala 16.4°C, Manali 16.5°C, Kangra 23.6°C, Solan 18.4°C, Mandi 23.1°C, Sundernagar 22.1°C, Bhuntar 20.5°C, Reckong Peo 17.3°C, Kufri 13.8°C, Kalpa 12.6°C, Una 21.3°C, Bilaspur 24°C, Hamirpur 22.3°C, Nahan 19.1°C, Narkanda 11.8°C, Keylong 10.2°C and Paonta Sahib 27°C.

Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti remained the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 6.9°C.