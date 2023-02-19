Himachal Pradesh will make efforts to get its 7.19 per cent share in Chandigarh city: Deputy CM Agnihotri

Una (HP), February 19
The Himachal Pradesh government will make all possible efforts to get its 7.19 per cent share in Chandigarh city, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Sunday.
Besides Punjab and Haryana, Himachal Pradesh has share in Chandigarh, he said.
According to the Punjab Reorganisation Act of 1966, Himachal Pradesh has 7.19 per cent right over Chandigarh, Agnihotri said.
Addressing an event of the Himotkarsh Sahitya, Sanskriti Evam Jan Kalyan Parishad here, the deputy chief minister said a road map is being prepared for the all-round development of the state so that every facility can be provided to the people.
Stating that the aim of the state government is development and welfare of the people of the state, he said the Congress dispensation's first decision was to implement the old pension scheme for 1.36 lakh employees and that it will fulfil all its 10 promises in a phased manner.
He said the Himachal Road Transport Corporation will not purchase diesel vehicles and added the first fleet of 19 electric vehicles has been inducted in the transport department fleet. Charging stations for electric vehicles will be set up at every place in the state, he said, adding the work is being done on a priority basis.
He said that an inquiry has been ordered into an alleged scam in the registration of vehicles in the transport department so that fake registrations can be unearthed and fines imposed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, US making fresh efforts for practical cooperation in civil nuclear energy sector
There has been renewed focus globally on nuclear energy afte...
Rs 2,000 crore deal to ‘purchase’ Shiv Sena name and symbol, claims Sanjay Raut; Shinde camp dismisses allegation
EC on Friday recognised Shinde-led faction as real Shiv Sena...
Aim must be to win all 48 Maharashtra Lok Sabha seats, Amit Shah tells BJP workers; slams Uddhav for ‘surrendering’ at Sharad Pawar’s feet
Hailing EC decision to recognise Shinde faction as real Shiv...
Strong Opposition unity impossible without strong Congress: Party's big signal to non-BJP camp on 85th AICC Plenary eve
Says 85th Plenary Session will discuss Opposition unity plan...
CBI defers Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia’s questioning in excise policy case
Manish Sisodia had sought a week’s time to join the probe