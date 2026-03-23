Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress leader targeted in robbery attempt, 2 held

The Shimla police have arrested two individuals for allegedly attempting to rob Aaryan Chauhan, General Secretary of Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress, near Tarapur on March 20.

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The accused have been identified as Charanjeet Singh (48), resident of Sanjauli in Shimla and Tashi Negi (45), resident of Narkanda, district Shimla.

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According to police, Chauhan, General Secretary of Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress who is also the son of Naresh Chauhan, Media Advisor to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu filed a complaint that on March 20. According to the complaint, when Aaryan was on his way to Shimla, he was targeted by the duo, who used a car with a fake number plate (HP 58A 1965).

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Taking prompt action, the police registered a case under Sections 311, 109, 126(2), 351, 115(2), 3(5) of the BNS and Sections 25, 27 of the Arms Act at the police station concerned.

The police revealed that during the investigation, the crime scene was thoroughly inspected and a CCTV footage from the surrounding area was examined. The police also found the vehicle used by the accused from Mashobra.

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“During the investigation, it was found that the accused had removed all identifying marks of the vehicle, including the chassis number, engine number and any other identification features that could reveal the owner’s identity. The number plate too was a fake,” said the police.

However, the police were successful in identifying them through detailed analysis of CCTV footage and technical evidence.