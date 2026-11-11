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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh’s air turns ‘moderate’ this Diwali

Himachal Pradesh’s air turns ‘moderate’ this Diwali

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:28 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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The impact of firecracker emissions was evident at almost all monitoring stations, where Diwali readings were considerably higher than the average recorded during the preceding week.
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Air quality across Himachal Pradesh deteriorated on Diwali this year, with the state’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) rising from 99 last year to 123, pushing it from the ‘satisfactory’ to the ‘moderate’ category. The increase was recorded across most monitoring stations, with 10 of the 12 locations reporting higher pollution levels than during last year’s festival.

According to data from the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board, Parwanoo recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 219, falling in the ‘poor’ category. It also witnessed the sharpest deterioration, with its AQI surging from 118 last year. Kala Amb, on the other hand, recorded the cleanest air with an AQI of 58, marginally better than 59 last year. Dharamsala was the only other station to register an improvement, with its AQI declining from 120 to 117.

The impact of firecracker emissions was evident at almost all monitoring stations, where Diwali readings were considerably higher than the average recorded during the preceding week. Shimla, Kala Amb, Nalagarh and Manali remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category, while Dharamsala, Damtal, Sundernagar, Paonta Sahib, Una, Barotiwala and Baddi fell in the ‘moderate’ category. Parwanoo was the only location to record ‘poor’ air quality.

Interestingly, Kala Amb and Baddi recorded lower AQI levels on Diwali than their respective pre-festival averages. Pollution Control Board officials attributed this to the closure of industrial units and reduced vehicular movement during the festival.

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Despite the rise in the state’s average AQI, officials said air quality remained within the satisfactory and moderate categories at most locations. “Parwanoo is the only town where the AQI crossed 200, placing it in the poor category. All other locations remained within the satisfactory or moderate range,” an official said, while stressing the need to minimise pollution levels.

For popular hill destinations such as Shimla and Manali, which recorded AQI levels of 66 and 70, respectively, maintaining clean air is particularly important as it remains a key attraction for tourists, especially when pollution levels rise in the plains.

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