Himachal Pradesh's oldest voter Ganga Devi passes away at 104

Shimla, November 13
Ganga Devi, who was the oldest voter of Himachal Pradesh and the aunt of BJP chief JP Nadda, passed away at her home in Kullu on Monday.
She was 104.
Devi was honoured by the Election Commission as the oldest voter during the 2022 Himachal Pradesh assembly polls.
She died around 7 am and her nephew, J P Nadda, has reached Kullu, family members said.
Her body will be kept at the Sheetla temple in Ohar in Bilaspur district for people to pay their respects. The last rites will be performed at the Ohar cremation ground at 3 pm, BJP media in-charge Karan Nanda told PTI.
Several BJP leaders and legislators, including leader of the opposition in the assembly Jai Ram Thakur, state party chief Rajeev Bindal, former chief ministers Shanta Kumar and P K Dhumal, national vice president Saudan Singh, state BJP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna and and co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon, have conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.
