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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh’s runners have legs, but not system

Himachal Pradesh’s runners have legs, but not system

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:12 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Terrain gave them lungs, system failed them: Hills give Himachal’s children natural stamina, but no athletics hostel and a shut SAI wing stall the path to podium. File
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Suman Rawat has spent the past few days searching YouTube for a glimpse of the race that changed the history of Himachal Pradesh athletics. She wants to relive the moment in 1986 when she won a bronze medal in the 3,000m at the Asian Games in Seoul, becoming the first athlete from the state to win an athletics medal for India at the continental event.

Four decades later, the memories have come flooding back. The bronze medals won by Seema Kumari in the 10,000m and Sawan Barwal’s silver in the marathon at the Asian Games have brought Rawat’s historic achievement into sharp focus. “It has taken 40 years for someone from Himachal to win an athletics medal at the Asian Games. I am overwhelmed with joy and nostalgia,” said the former middle-distance runner.

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But the celebrations also raise an uncomfortable question: why did Himachal have to wait four decades for another athletics medal when its geography and lifestyle appear to offer a natural advantage in middle- and long-distance running?

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Rawat believes the answer lies partly in the state’s terrain. “High altitude and tough terrain push up our endurance levels. And having high endurance level is a big advantage in middle and long-distance running,” she said, pointing to the physical advantages that athletes growing up in the hills can develop over their counterparts in the plains.

Coaches of Seema and Barwal concur. KS Patial, who spotted Seema and groomed her in her early years, says children from rural Himachal often develop exceptional stamina simply through their daily lives. Walking long distances, negotiating steep terrain and working in the fields give them strong legs and lungs, he says.

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Patial recalls spotting Seema at a school-level meet, where the youngster from remote Chamba outpaced a trainee from an SAI hostel. “She had the raw stamina and speed,” he said. Such children, he believes, can reach the international level if identified early and given systematic training.

That, however, is precisely where Himachal’s sporting system has struggled.

The state’s natural talent has remained largely untapped, with little systematic effort to identify and nurture endurance runners from the school level. The Education Department runs around 10-11 sports hostels across the state, catering to disciplines such as volleyball and kabaddi, but athletics has no dedicated hostel.

“We will take up the matter with the government for opening a separate hostel for athletics. Or, we can at least keep some seats for athletics in our already functional hostels,” said Ashish Kohli, president of the Himachal School Sports Association.

The irony is sharper at the SAI Sports Hostel in Dharamsala, where the athletics wing has now been shut. It was here that Seema received her early sporting training before going on to win her Asian Games medal. The Sports Department runs athletics centres at Una and Bilaspur, but they have yet to produce a major international talent.

For Gopal Thakur, Barwal’s coach, the solution begins with a serious talent hunt. “Identify the talent as early as possible and put them in sports hostels and academies under good coaches,” he said. Good coaching, equipment and infrastructure are essential because “talent alone won’t take one too far”.

Seema and Sawan have demonstrated what is possible when raw endurance meets training and opportunity. The challenge now is to ensure their medals do not remain isolated successes, but become the beginning of a system that repeatedly converts Himachal’s natural running advantage into international performance.

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