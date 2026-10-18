Himachal: Pradhan’s power supply cut for refusing smart meter, threatens to remove poles from his land

A dispute over the installation of smart meters intensified at a village in Himachal’s Bilaspur district after the electricity board cut power supply to the home of the panchayat pradhan, who threatened to remove electricity poles and wires installed on his land if the same is not restored.

Opposing the move to cut power connection after he refused to install a smart metre, Vinay Kumar Sharma, the pradhan of the Kapahada gram panchayat, on Sunday said the board’s directive surpassed even the oppressive measures of the British.

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He also issued an ultimatum, demanding the removal of all electricity poles and wires installed on his private land.

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The electricity board has maintained that, as per the rules, power connections are severed if smart meters are not installed after serving a 24-hour notice.

Sharma said that on October 14, the electricity board issued notices to him and his late father for not installing the smart meter, warning that the power connection would be snapped if it was not installed within 24 hours.

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Shortly thereafter, the power supply to his home was cut, he said.

Opposing the issuance of a notice in the name of his late father, Sharma urged the board to consider the apprehensions of consumers and address their objections.

According to Sharma, a resolution was passed unanimously by the panchayat on August 9, requesting that the existing electricity meters not be replaced as the residents fear that installation of smart meters could lead to significant hardships.

“The resolution was communicated to the executive engineer. Yet, the board went ahead with the installation process. I have also filed a petition on this matter in the Himachal Pradesh High Court,” Sharma said.

After the disconnection of power supply, Sharma has served an ultimatum to the board to immediately remove electricity poles and wires from his private land.

Ramesh Kumar, assistant engineer in the power board, said it was made clear beforehand that connections of consumers refusing to install smart meters would be cut in accordance with the laid down policy.