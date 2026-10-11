Himachal: Pregnant woman’s death sparks NH protest in Una

Relatives of Reena Devi, who had died at the Una District Hospital on Friday, blocked traffic on the National Highway 503-A at the Old Bus Stand Chowk here on Saturday. They were accompanied by hundreds of acquaintances and local residents.

An ambulance carrying the body was parked on the road, leading to a traffic snarls on the Dharamsala to Chandigarh, Una to Hoshiarpur and Una to Hamirpur roads. The protest that began at about 5 pm was continuing till the filing of this report. Long queues of vehicles were also seen on all roads of the town.

Advertisement

Reena Devi, who had been admitted to the hospital four days ago, was taken to the operation theatre for delivery.

Advertisement

Doctors told her husband Rajiv Kumar that the foetus had died in the womb and that an ultrasound examination of the mother was required before the surgery. Reena Devi reportedly died during the ultrasound examination.

A post-mortem examination was conducted by a team of doctors at the Tanda Medical College following the demand of family members. An FIR was registered against gynaecologist Dr Priyanka. The body was shifted to the Tanda Medical College for the post-mortem examination.

Advertisement

While returning from Tanda, Reena’s relatives asked the driver to stop the ambulance at the Old Bus Stand Chowk where they were joined by other protesters. A large number of police personnel, including a quick response team led by Una station house officer (SHO) Gaurav Bhardwaj, reached the spot to defuse the situation. The protesters sat on the road, shouting slogans against the doctor.

The deceased’s husband said a copy of the complaint forwarded to the Health Secretary by the Una Chief Medical Officer against the doctor should be provided to them on

the spot.

The protesters also demanded that the doctor concerned should be dismissed from service and her licence cancelled.

The police called Medical Superintendent Dr Sanjay Mankotia who assured the protesters that their demands will be forwarded to the government. He said the post-mortem report is still awaited and the police have launched an investigation into the death.