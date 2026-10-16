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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal prescribes minimum age for admission to pre-primary classes, Class I

Himachal prescribes minimum age for admission to pre-primary classes, Class I

Children must be 3 years old for Nursery, 4 for LKG, 5 for UKG and 6 for Class I by Sept 30; rules apply to all schools, including private institutions

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:20 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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The Himachal Pradesh government has prescribed the minimum age criteria for admission to pre-primary classes and Class I. Children must be at least three years old for admission to Balvatika-I (Nursery), four years for Balvatika-II (LKG), five years for Balvatika-III (UKG) and six years for Class I by September 30 of the academic year in which admission is sought. The age criteria and cut-off date will apply uniformly to all schools in the state, including private institutions.

The government has clarified that the minimum age criteria do not prescribe any upper age limit for admission to the three Balvatika classes. Accordingly, a four-year-old child may be admitted to Balvatika-I, a five-year-old to Balvatika-II and a six-year-old to Balvatika-III if the parent or guardian seeks admission to the respective class. Such admission cannot be denied merely because the child has crossed the prescribed minimum age.

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The government has directed all schools to strictly comply with the instructions, warning that violations will invite action under the applicable provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, the Himachal Pradesh RTE Rules, 2025, and other relevant instructions.

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