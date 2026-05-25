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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal PRI poll: 800 security personnel deployed in Nurpur dist

Himachal PRI poll: 800 security personnel deployed in Nurpur dist

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Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 02:15 AM May 25, 2026 IST
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Polling parties in Lahaul-Spiti. Tribune photo
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The Nurpur district police have completed elaborate security arrangements for the Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) elections scheduled on Tuesday from 7 am to 3 pm in four development blocks — Nurpur, Indora, Fatehpur and Nagrota Surian. To ensure peaceful and fair polling, around 800 security personnel, including 300 Home Guards, have been deployed across the district.

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Nurpur SP Kulbhushan Verma said quick reaction teams (QRTs) had been kept on high alert to tackle any emergency during the election process. He added that the responsibility for maintaining law and order had been assigned to three Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) along with the Additional Superintendent of Police, Nurpur.

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Appealing to voters to cast their votes fearlessly and peacefully, the SP said a control room had also been established for election-related complaints. Voters can contact the control room at 93177-50026. According to official information, polling will be conducted in 219 gram panchayats under the Nurpur police district. A total of 1,369 polling booths have been set up, of which 183 have been categorised as hyper-sensitive and 287 as sensitive, while 899 booths are considered normal.

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