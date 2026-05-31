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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal PRI Polls: 91% turnout recorded in re-poll for Guwari ward in Chamba

Himachal PRI Polls: 91% turnout recorded in re-poll for Guwari ward in Chamba

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Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 01:51 AM May 31, 2026 IST
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Voters queue up at Guwari ward of Sanwal panchayat in Chamba during re-poll for PRI elections, as police personnel keep a watch. Photo: Mani Verma
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A re-poll in Guwari ward of Sanwal panchayat in Chamba district’s Tissa block was conducted peacefully on Saturday under heavy police deployment and stringent security arrangements, days after a clash between rival groups disrupted polling during the first phase of the Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) elections.
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The re-poll witnessed an enthusiastic response from voters, with 373 of the 408 eligible electors exercising their franchise, resulting in a turnout of more than 91 per cent.

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The State Election Commission had ordered fresh polling after an altercation between supporters of rival groups at the polling station on May 26 led to disruption of the election process. To ensure transparency and maintain public confidence, the commission annulled the earlier polling and directed a re-poll.

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Authorities imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and enforced elaborate security arrangements around the polling station. Senior officials monitored the situation throughout the day to ensure smooth conduct of the election.

Police personnel equipped with riot-control gear remained deployed at the polling centre to prevent any untoward incident. The polling team that had conducted the earlier election was also replaced for the re-poll.

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Votes polled in Sanwal panchayat will be counted on May 31 at the Block Development Office, Tissa. Election authorities shifted the counting venue to facilitate smooth counting and avoid any disruption.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repswal said the re-poll had been completed successfully and peacefully under tight security. He added that the ballot boxes had been safely transported to Tissa for counting.

The re-poll attracted considerable public attention as Sanwal panchayat has remained in the spotlight in recent years over allegations of financial irregularities involving crores of rupees.

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