Himachal: Principals, teachers may face action for below 25% results

Education Department will initiate action against Principal and subject teachers of 52 government high and senior secondary schools where the results have been below 25 per cent, including zero in about 20 schools. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Education Department and Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education chaired by Education Minister Rohit Thakur here today. The issue of making amendment in the existing provisions for poor results and analysis of the last year results has been recommended.

The number of schools with poor results in Class 12 includes five Government Senior Secondary schools (GSSS), while 24 Government High Schools and 23 GSSS have poor results in Class 10.

The Principal and the subject teachers, especially in the urban areas, could face action, including transfer, show cause notices, stopping increments and entry into their ACRs.

The Principals, Head Masters and teachers, who would be issued a show cause notice, could face action in case of a dissatisfactory reply.

The Deputy Directors, under whose jurisdiction these 52 schools fall, have been asked to visit the schools and reduce non-teaching activities.

They have also been told to ensure strict implementation of the Annual Academic Calendar.

Directions have also been issued to ensure special focus on 579 class VIII students and 183 Class V students, who have been detained due to poor academic performance in various government schools across the state.

The Government Senior Secondary Schools, where class XII results were zero per cent, include Railla (Chamba), Kinner and Salgran (Lahaul Spiti), Bahali (Shimla) and 23 per cent in Tokiyon (Sirmaur).

The Government High Schools where the pass percentage in Class 10 examinations was zero include Kangos, Nako and Panvi (Kinnaur), Majhan and Burwa (Kullu), Krishnanagar, Majhan and Burwa (Kullu), Krishnagar, Dungiyani, Jhina, and Dhar (Shimla) Loza, Charna and Pamta (Sirmaur).