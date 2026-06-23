Himachal Private bus operators flay proposed increase in registration, permit fee

The HP Private Bus Operators’ Union has condemned the state government’s proposal to hike commercial vehicle registration and route permit fee, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the draft notification.

Advertisement

Addressing mediapersons here, the union’s state president, Rajesh Parashar, said, “Our union demands the revocation of the draft notification.”

Advertisement

Parashar said there were around 9,000 private buses operating in the state, compared to nearly 3,000 state-owned buses, providing transport services to passengers as well as school and college students.

Advertisement

“When the present Congress government came to power, it increased the diesel price by Rs 3 per litre. A similar hike was imposed after natural disasters struck the state,” he said.

He further said that following the Iran crisis, diesel prices had risen by another Rs 8 per litre, taking the total increase over the past three years to Rs 14 per litre.

Advertisement

Despite the steep rise in fuel costs, bus fares had not been revised proportionately, Parashar claimed. He said private operators were incurring losses of Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000 per day on diesel expenses alone.

“Private bus operators are service providers, not a welfare organisation like the government,” he added.

Parashar said the union did not want to pass the burden of higher fuel prices on to passengers. Instead, it had urged the state government to provide subsidies on diesel, road tax and the GST to offset the impact of rising fuel costs.

Parashar said a delegation from Himachal Pradesh would attend meet Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari during an event on July 9 to discuss issues being faced by bus operators.