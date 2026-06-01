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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Private school director shot dead in Shimla

Himachal: Private school director shot dead in Shimla

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:57 AM Jun 14, 2026 IST
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In a shocking incident, the director of a private school in Shimla’s Sanjauli area was allegedly shot dead inside the school premises on Saturday by unidentified assailants.
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The deceased has been identified as Meenakshi Mittal, director of Saraswati Paradise International Public School.

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According to police, the attackers arrived in a vehicle bearing a Punjab registration number and opened fire near the school gate. Mittal sustained three bullet injuries and died on the spot. The assailants fled immediately after the attack.

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A police team rushed to the scene and launched an investigation. The body was shifted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, for post-mortem examination. Investigators are examining the crime scene and scrutinising CCTV footage to identify the accused.

Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Singh said a case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, has been registered. Special teams have been formed and an extensive search operation is underway. Police are also analysing CCTV footage and other technical evidence to trace the suspects.

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Police sources said the deceased had been involved in a long-standing property dispute with her brother. However, the motive behind the murder is yet to be established.

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