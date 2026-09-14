Himachal: Property worth Rs 1.71 crore frozen in drug-related case in Baddi

In a decisive action against drug traffickers, the Baddi police have frozen property worth Rs 1.71 crore associated with a drug trafficking case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The property, comprising 6 biswas of land and a three-storey house, is located at Laxmi Narayan Colony in Baddi.

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The action was taken after a thorough financial investigation into the assets of a drug trafficker pertaining to an FIR registered in Baddi on October 16, 2025, under Sections 20, 29 and 61 of the NDPS Act.

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Baddi SP Vinod Dhiman said the freezing order was executed under Section 68-F(2) of the NDPS Act in compliance with an order issued by the Competent Authority, New Delhi, on June 5. A couple, Santosh and Rinku, are the owners of the said property. The order restrains the sale, transfer of the property without prior permission of the Competent Authority or an authorised officer.

The SP said the police action in drug trafficking cases was not limited to arrest of the accused, but assets secured from proceeds of crime were also under their scrutiny in accordance with law. He said the police would continue such measures to break the financial backbone of drug networks.