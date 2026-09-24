Himachal proposes Ayurveda institute at Dhaneta

Himachal Pradesh has proposed setting up an All-India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) at Dhaneta in Nadaun area of Hamirpur district, offering 70 acres of land and committing around Rs 300 crore towards the proposed Rs 1,000-crore project.

Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma said the Centre had invited proposals from states for setting up the institute and Himachal Pradesh was among the top five states being considered for the project.

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Speaking at a state-level function to mark the 11th National Ayurveda Day here today, Goma said the state government had fulfilled all commitments required from its side, including making 70 acres of land available and earmarking Rs 300 crore. “The state government has completed the necessary commitments from its side. The decision on setting up the institute now rests with the Centre,” he said.

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The proposed institute is expected to strengthen Ayurveda education and research besides providing specialised healthcare services and promoting innovation in the traditional system of medicine. The project, if approved, would also add to the state’s efforts to develop Ayurveda-based wellness and preventive healthcare services.

Goma said Rs 379 crore had been allocated for the Ayush sector in the 2026-27 Budget, while Rs 60 crore had been provided under the National Ayush Mission. He said the government was working to strengthen Ayush as an important component of the healthcare system by promoting traditional knowledge and treatment systems while integrating them with quality healthcare services.

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The minister said the state had around 1,241 Ayush institutions and efforts were being made to improve the reach and quality of services. He said Himachal, with its natural environment and rich medicinal plant resources, had considerable potential to emerge as a centre for Ayush-based wellness, preventive healthcare and wellness tourism.

Ayush Secretary A Shainamol said the use of Ayush services had risen significantly in recent years. Patients visiting Ayush OPDs increased from around 25.30 lakh in 2021-22 to 36.94 lakh in 2025-26. During the same period, admissions to Ayurvedic hospitals also nearly doubled, rising from 3.56 lakh to 6.74 lakh.