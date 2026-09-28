HP Govt plans to shift Parwanoo toll barrier, earmarks crores for new collection system

The ongoing ground-level agitation and legal battle against the Himachal entry tax appear to have prompted the state government to place before the High Court a proposal to shift the existing entry toll barrier from its present location and establish a new collection system.

In a compliance affidavit filed before the High Court, the Himachal Pradesh government has proposed shifting the existing entry toll barrier at Tipra Bypass in Parwanoo on the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway to a new location further ahead. The proposal also mentions separate lanes and allocation of a budget running into crores of rupees for the new arrangement.

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Punjab Morcha convener Gaurav Rana said the objective of the ongoing campaign was to abolish entry toll barriers across Himachal Pradesh and added that both the ground-level and legal battles would continue.

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He added that merely shifting the toll barrier from one location to another did not serve any purpose and neither was this their key demand.

Rana said the Chandigarh-Shimla route is National Highway-5 and argued that the central legal and constitutional question in the case was the validity of collecting entry toll from people entering the state from outside on National Highway land. He said merely shifting the toll barrier would not resolve the underlying issue.

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Legal adviser advocate Uttansh Monga said the Himachal government had filed a compliance affidavit before the High Court. According to him, the government has referred to four operational lanes and one lane for exempted vehicles at the existing entry toll barrier at Tipra Bypass and proposed shifting the facility further ahead.

The affidavit also mentions a proposal to establish an Integrated Check Post at Tippra, for which an amount of around Rs 13 crore has reportedly been sanctioned. It states that approximately 3.365 hectares of land is available for the project. The proposed new system would have five toll lanes.

The case pertains to Uttansh Monga versus State of Himachal Pradesh and Others, in which the petition has challenged the constitutional and legal competence of the state government to impose entry toll. The final judgment of the High Court in the matter is still awaited.

Rana said the issue would not be restricted to Parwanoo and that the entry toll barriers operating across Himachal Pradesh would be taken up. He said the struggle would continue to seek an end to what he described as a financial burden on people entering the state.