Himachal: Protected turtle seized in Una, Uttar Pradesh woman booked

The Una police today booked a woman from Uttar Pradesh for illegally carrying a turtle. She has been booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which protects wild animal species specified in the various schedules of the Act and provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment or fine, or both.

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According to a release by Una SP Sachin Hiremath, the accused has been identified as Geeta Devi, wife of Kanhaiya Lal Dwivedi, a resident of Chakrana Tiwari, under the Naini police station in Prayagraj district of UP. She was travelling in a Delhi-Baijnath Haryana Roadways bus.

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Around 1.30 am, the bus stopped at an eatery in Amb, where conductor Sudhir Kumar noticed the woman holding a box containing a turtle.

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On questioning, she could not provide any valid documents for possessing or transporting the animal. The matter was reported to the police and a case was registered at the Amb police station under relevant Sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, the SP said, adding that investigations into the case have begun.