Himachal: Punjab tourist drowns while bathing in Kasol stream

A 21-year-old tourist from Punjab drowned in a stream in Kasol in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, police said on Thursday.

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Anshtej, a Kapurthala resident, came to Kullu to visit the scenic Parvati Valley with friends and was swept away by strong currents into deep water while bathing in a local stream in the Jainala area on Tuesday.

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Hearing his friends' cries for help, locals rushed to pull him out and took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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Upon reaching the spot, the police registered a case and said the body would be handed to the family after the postmortem examination.

Amid the monsoon season, police and the district administration cautioned that water levels and currents in rivers and streams can rise suddenly, making them extremely dangerous.

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The Kullu administration urged tourists and locals to stay away from rivers, ravines, streams and other fast-flowing water bodies.