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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh hands over aid to Boh cloudburst-hit families

Himachal PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh hands over aid to Boh cloudburst-hit families

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:50 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh meets disaster-affected families in Boh panchayat in Kangra district on Monday.
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Himachal Pradesh Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh visited the Boh panchayat in the Shahpur Assembly constituency on Monday to meet families affected by the recent natural disaster.

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He enquired about the well-being of the families affected by the cloudburst, listened to their grievances and demands and assured them that the state government stood firmly with them during this difficult time and would extend every possible assistance. Vikramaditya also distributed financial aid to all 16 affected families on behalf of the Raja Virbhadra Singh Foundation. He said maintaining the morale of the affected families and ensuring all possible support during the crisis is the government’s highest priority. The minister directed the Public Works Department to release Rs 1 crore for the construction and restoration of the Boh road.

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He instructed officials from the district administration and various departments to act promptly on the demands of the affected families and expedite relief and rehabilitation measures. Vikramaditya stressed that all eligible families should receive government assistance promptly and that there should be no shortcomings in the rehabilitation process.

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Earlier, Vikramaditya Singh inspected the damaged bridge over the Chambi khud in the Shahpur Assembly constituency. He reviewed the bridge’s condition on-site and sought detailed information from Public Works Department officials regarding the progress of its reconstruction and the proposed action plan. He directed officials to expedite the work.

Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania joined the minister during the visit after attending to victims hospitalised in the Boh tragedy. Senior officials of the Public Works Department, district administration and other departments concerned were also present on the occasion.

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