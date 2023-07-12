Himachal PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh inspects flood-affected areas in Mandi dist

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 12

Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh today inspected flood-affected areas of Mandi district and assured early restoration of blocked roads in the district as well as in the state.

He visited the flood-affected site of Panchvaktra temple in Mandi town and said that within a day or two this temple will be opened for the pilgrims. Mandi MP and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh also accompanied the Minister during the visit.

He said that officials of the archeological department, Public Works Department and locals were engaged to clear the debris from inside as well as outside the temple premises since Tuesday.

He said that for the protection of temple, a retaining wall will be constructed alongside Beas river, so that in near future this temple can be protected in case of floods in Beas.

Vikramaditya said efforts were on to restore all blocked roads in several parts of the state. “Restoration work is under progress on Chandigarh-Manali highway, which is blocked between Mandi and Kullu at several locations due to landslide incidents since Saturday,” he informed.