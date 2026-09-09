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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal rain damage crosses Rs 1,550 crore; rain to continue till Sept 15

Himachal rain damage crosses Rs 1,550 crore; rain to continue till Sept 15

Monsoon toll rises to 286 as 64 roads remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh

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Navneet Rathore
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:12 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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**A road blocked by a landslide and a fallen tree after heavy rain on National Highway 5 near Theog in Shimla district on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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The total loss caused by torrential rain during the ongoing monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh has crossed the Rs 1,500-crore mark, reaching Rs 1,550.32 crore, according to the Department of Revenue.

The Public Works Department has suffered the highest losses at Rs 1,131.2 crore, followed by the Jal Shakti Vibhag at Rs 368.68 crore and the Power Department at Rs 21.49 crore.

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As many as 286 people have lost their lives in the state during the monsoon season. Of these, 172 deaths occurred in road accidents, while 114 were caused by natural disasters, including flash floods and landslides. Around 126 houses have also been completely damaged.

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According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 64 roads remain blocked across the state, while one transformer and two drinking water supply schemes continue to be disrupted due to rain-related damage.

Mandi has the highest number of blocked roads at 31, followed by Kullu and Kangra with 11 and 10, respectively. Five roads remain blocked in Sirmaur, three in Una, two in Shimla, and one each in Solan and Lahaul and Spiti.

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The disrupted transformer is in Manali, while both affected drinking water supply schemes are in Rampur, Shimla.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is likely to continue across Himachal Pradesh till September 15. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal during this period.

Very light rain was recorded at isolated places in the state during the past 24 hours, while most areas remained dry.

The maximum temperature recorded in Shimla was 23.8°C, followed by 28°C in Dharamshala, 27°C in Manali, 30°C in Solan, 32.7°C in Kangra, 33.6°C in Mandi, 32.8°C in Sundernagar, 33.5°C in Bhuntar, 33°C in Bilaspur, 25°C in Kalpa, 17.6°C in Kufri, 28.7°C in Nahan and 30.6°C in Chamba.

Una recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 35.6°C, while Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 9.9°C.

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