Himachal rain: Educational institutions in Shimla district to remain closed on August 23, 24

Shimla, August 22
The Shimla district administration has declared holiday in educational institutions on August 23, 24.
As per the official order, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert till August 23 (8am) and orange alert for 2 days on August 23 and 24.
In view of the prediction of heavy rainfall in the district, the movement of school children and staff may not be safe and needs to be restricted, the order stated.
As such, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi has ordered all government/private educational institutes/ university/college /schools /voctional training centre/ anganwari to remain closed for 2 days on August 23, 24. The DC said the heads of these institutions shall ensure strict compliance of the order as it was a matter of public safety.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘17 minutes of terror’: Chandrayaan-3’s landing process when everything has to go right
Lander Module scheduled to make a touch down at 6:04 pm on W...
Punjab releases Rs 186 crore as compensation for crops damaged in floods
A special ‘girdawari’ was conducted in all the affected area...
Punjab, Haryana farmers seeking flood relief detained as they march to Chandigarh; heavy police force deployed on Mohali border
As preventive measures, Punjab Police have taken over 100 fa...
Prime Minister Modi arrives in South Africa to attend 15th BRICS summit
South Africa is hosting the first in-person summit of BRICS ...
CBI arrests Canada-based businessman Rahul Gaggal in defence espionage case
The agency had earlier arrested freelance journalist Vivek R...