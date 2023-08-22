Himachal rain: Educational institutions in Shimla district to remain closed on August 23, 24

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 22

The Shimla district administration has declared holiday in educational institutions on August 23, 24.

As per the official order, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert till August 23 (8am) and orange alert for 2 days on August 23 and 24.

In view of the prediction of heavy rainfall in the district, the movement of school children and staff may not be safe and needs to be restricted, the order stated.

As such, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi has ordered all government/private educational institutes/ university/college /schools /voctional training centre/ anganwari to remain closed for 2 days on August 23, 24. The DC said the heads of these institutions shall ensure strict compliance of the order as it was a matter of public safety.

#Shimla