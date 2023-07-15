Himachal rains: Evacuation operation over, 70,000 tourists moved out of state, says CM Sukhu

Shimla, July 15
The operation to evacuate tourists stranded in Himachal Pradesh due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains has been successfully accomplished.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government had safely evacuated around 70,000 tourists, and around 500 tourists had voluntarily decided to stay back in the state, who were being taken care of and were being provided with food and other essential items.
“The state government gave priority to the safety of all tourists. Rescue operations were started in the flood affected areas on a large scale and it was successfully completed with the cooperation of all. About 15,000 vehicles have been sent out from Himachal Pradesh,” said the Chief Minister.
“Along with this, electricity, water and mobile services have been temporarily restored in 80 per cent of the disaster affected areas,” he said.
He said efforts were made to restore essential services in the remaining areas at the earliest. The CM praised locals, various agencies of the Centre and state government, NDRF, Indian Army, etc., for successfully conducting the rescue and evacuation operations.
“The people of the state have faced the fury with a brave heart and the state government fully stands with the people of the state in this hour of grief,” said Sukhu, adding that the Centre government should help the state government generously.
