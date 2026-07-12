Himachal Rajya Chayan Aayog invites applications for 105 posts in medical sector

The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog has invited applications to fill 105 posts in various medical categories to improve the quality of healthcare services across the state. The vacancies include 60 posts of Operation Theatre Assistant, 30 posts of Radiographer and 15 posts of Senior Laboratory Technician/MLT Grade-II, all on a Job Trainee basis.

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These posts are in addition to the 196 vacancies advertised in February, comprising 176 posts of Operation Theatre Assistant, 10 posts of Senior Laboratory Technician/MLT Grade-II and 10 posts of Radiographer. Subsequently, 18 more posts across various categories were added on March 30. The newly requisitioned posts will be clubbed with those advertised on February 28 and March 30.

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The online application portal has been reopened for 15 days, from July 11 to July 25. New applicants can apply online through https://hprca.hp.gov.in.