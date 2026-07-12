DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Rajya Chayan Aayog invites applications for 105 posts in medical sector

Himachal Rajya Chayan Aayog invites applications for 105 posts in medical sector

These posts are in addition to the 196 posts of similar categories advertised earlier in February

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:25 PM Jul 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog has invited applications to fill 105 posts in various medical categories to improve the quality of healthcare services across the state. The vacancies include 60 posts of Operation Theatre Assistant, 30 posts of Radiographer and 15 posts of Senior Laboratory Technician/MLT Grade-II, all on a Job Trainee basis.

Advertisement

These posts are in addition to the 196 vacancies advertised in February, comprising 176 posts of Operation Theatre Assistant, 10 posts of Senior Laboratory Technician/MLT Grade-II and 10 posts of Radiographer. Subsequently, 18 more posts across various categories were added on March 30. The newly requisitioned posts will be clubbed with those advertised on February 28 and March 30.

Advertisement

The online application portal has been reopened for 15 days, from July 11 to July 25. New applicants can apply online through https://hprca.hp.gov.in.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts