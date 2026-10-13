DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Rakhigarhi at the heart of IIAS jubilee lecture

Himachal: Rakhigarhi at the heart of IIAS jubilee lecture

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:19 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Rashtrapati Niwas, Shimla. File
Advertisement

The second day of the diamond jubilee week celebrations at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Rashtrapati Niwas, featured a special lecture exploring the evolution of the Bharatiya Knowledge System and the role of archaeological evidence in understanding India’s civilisational past.

Prof Vasant Shinde, eminent archaeologist and former Vice-Chancellor of Deccan College Post-Graduate and Research Institute, Pune, delivered the lecture titled “Evolution of Bharatiya Knowledge System: Archaeological perspective with special reference to Rakhigarhi.” The session was chaired by Prof Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi, Director, IIAS.

Advertisement

In his address, Prof Shinde emphasised the importance of archaeological research in reconstructing the history and cultural development of ancient societies, with particular reference to Rakhigarhi, one of the significant sites associated with the Indus Valley Civilisation.

Advertisement

He highlighted the need to examine literary sources, historical records and archaeological findings within their respective contexts to develop a comprehensive understanding of the past. A comparative and evidence-based approach, he noted, can help researchers interpret historical processes more accurately.

“Archaeology is a significant discipline for understanding the past,” Prof Shinde said, explaining that excavated remains, settlement layouts, material culture and artefacts provide valuable insights into the lives of ancient communities. Their systematic analysis helps researchers understand technological capabilities, social organisation, cultural practices and patterns of development in earlier societies.

Advertisement

The lecture also highlighted how archaeological sites such as Rakhigarhi offer opportunities to investigate the organisation of ancient settlements and the evolution of civilisations. It underscored that interpretations of the past remain open to refinement as new discoveries emerge and research methodologies advance.

The academic session provided a platform for examining the connections between archaeology, history and the Bharatiya Knowledge System. Its inclusion in the Diamond Jubilee Week programme reflected the importance of interdisciplinary research in exploring India’s intellectual and cultural heritage.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts