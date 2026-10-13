Himachal: Rakhigarhi at the heart of IIAS jubilee lecture

The second day of the diamond jubilee week celebrations at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Rashtrapati Niwas, featured a special lecture exploring the evolution of the Bharatiya Knowledge System and the role of archaeological evidence in understanding India’s civilisational past.

Prof Vasant Shinde, eminent archaeologist and former Vice-Chancellor of Deccan College Post-Graduate and Research Institute, Pune, delivered the lecture titled “Evolution of Bharatiya Knowledge System: Archaeological perspective with special reference to Rakhigarhi.” The session was chaired by Prof Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi, Director, IIAS.

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In his address, Prof Shinde emphasised the importance of archaeological research in reconstructing the history and cultural development of ancient societies, with particular reference to Rakhigarhi, one of the significant sites associated with the Indus Valley Civilisation.

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He highlighted the need to examine literary sources, historical records and archaeological findings within their respective contexts to develop a comprehensive understanding of the past. A comparative and evidence-based approach, he noted, can help researchers interpret historical processes more accurately.

“Archaeology is a significant discipline for understanding the past,” Prof Shinde said, explaining that excavated remains, settlement layouts, material culture and artefacts provide valuable insights into the lives of ancient communities. Their systematic analysis helps researchers understand technological capabilities, social organisation, cultural practices and patterns of development in earlier societies.

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The lecture also highlighted how archaeological sites such as Rakhigarhi offer opportunities to investigate the organisation of ancient settlements and the evolution of civilisations. It underscored that interpretations of the past remain open to refinement as new discoveries emerge and research methodologies advance.

The academic session provided a platform for examining the connections between archaeology, history and the Bharatiya Knowledge System. Its inclusion in the Diamond Jubilee Week programme reflected the importance of interdisciplinary research in exploring India’s intellectual and cultural heritage.