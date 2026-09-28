Himachal: Rally of Himalayas takes on Shinkula Pass, Zanskar

The Rally of Himalayas got underway from Devlok at 15 Mile near Manali on Saturday, with around 220 participants from across the country embarking on a challenging high-altitude motorsport expedition through the rugged terrain of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

Manali MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur flagged off the rally, in which participants are competing on cars and motorcycles. The event has taken on an added dimension this year, with the rally crossing the 16,580-foot-high Shinkula Pass in Lahaul and Spiti for the first time before entering the remote Padum and Zanskar valley in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

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Organised with a demanding route through some of the most inaccessible and high-altitude landscapes of the Himalayan region, the rally will test participants against difficult roads, steep mountain passes and rapidly changing weather conditions. The terrain is expected to pose a stern challenge to their driving and riding skills, endurance and preparedness.

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According to organiser Suresh Rana, the rally, which began in Manali, will pass through several remote locations, including Jispa, Kaza, Shinkula Pass, Kunzum Pass and Padum. The route has been planned to provide participants an experience of the region’s difficult terrain while exposing them to its diverse landscapes and remote communities.

As per the schedule, the participants will reach Kaza today and travel from Kaza to Jispa on September 28. The next leg will take them from Jispa to Padum on September 29, with the event scheduled to conclude on September 30.

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The Rally of Himalayas was first organised in 2021 with around 30 participants. It has since expanded steadily, attracting more than 200 participants this year from different parts of the country.

The organisers said the rally aims to promote adventure tourism in the Himalayan region and showcase the natural beauty, culture and tourism potential of Lahaul-Spiti and Ladakh to visitors from across India and abroad.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Gaur said such events could give a boost to motorsports while creating opportunities for tourism and local employment. He said adventure-based events could bring visitors to remote Himalayan areas and generate economic opportunities for local communities.

With its route traversing high-altitude passes and remote valleys, the rally combines motorsport with an exploration of some of the Himalayas’ most challenging and spectacular terrain.