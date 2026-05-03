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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Rampur’s govt nursing college under scanner over TB scare

Himachal: Rampur’s govt nursing college under scanner over TB scare

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM May 03, 2026 IST
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Parents of the nursing college students with Medical Superintendent Dr Roshan Lal on Saturday.
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The Government Nursing College in Rampur has come under scrutiny after Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur claimed in a statement on Saturday that 19 of the 90 students at the institution had contracted tuberculosis.

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However, Dr Roshan Lal, Medical Superintendent at the Government Hospital in Khaneri, clarified that two students had tested positive for tuberculosis four to six months ago. He said 15 other students were placed on tuberculosis preventive therapy due to close contact with the infected students.

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“One of the infected students has recovered, while the other is about two months away from completing treatment. The other girls were given medication for 15 days as a precaution,” he said.

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Director of Medical Education Rakesh Sharma said he was not aware of the issue, while the nursing college principal could not be reached for comment.

Parents of some students met Dr Lal today and raised concerns over the risk of infection and the poor hostel facilities. They cited lack of hygiene, inadequate nutrition and congested living conditions as possible reasons for the spread of the disease.

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According to them, 14-15 students are housed in a single hall and there are insufficient washrooms. They also alleged that despite charging Rs 3,600 per month for food, the hostel does not provide nutritious meals. Further, they claimed that three male kitchen workers reside within the hostel premises, making students uncomfortable. Parents also alleged that students were discouraged from sharing concerns with their families.

Responding to the allegations, Dr Lal said the institution and hostel fall under the Directorate of Medical Education, not the Directorate of Health Services.

Incidentally, the Rampur SDM, during an inspection about two weeks ago, had flagged several shortcomings. The report noted overcrowded rooms, absence of a security guard and lack of mess-related records.

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