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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal ranks 3rd in Investment Friendliness Index 2026 among hilly, north-eastern states

Himachal ranks 3rd in Investment Friendliness Index 2026 among hilly, north-eastern states

Himachal Pradesh government’s commitment and diligent efforts towards enhancing the state’s investment ecosystem have been well acknowledged in the latest index ranking

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:24 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File photo
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Himachal Pradesh has secured third position among hilly and North-Eastern states in the ‘Investment Friendliness Index (IFI) 2026’ released by the NITI Aayog on Saturday.

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The state government’s commitment and diligent efforts towards enhancing the state’s investment ecosystem have been well acknowledged in the latest index ranking.

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“The position attained reflects sustained efforts of the state government towards improving the ease of doing business, strengthening investor confidence through various policy tools,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

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The Chief Minister said the state government has consistently focused on BRAP (Business Reforms Action Plan) thereby enhancing ease of doing business. The state's top ranking reflects success of our reform-oriented approach and commitment towards creating a transparent, efficient and investor-friendly ecosystem.

Sukhu said state's top ranking in key pillars demonstrates the strong foundation for sustainable industrial development and employment generation.

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“Investment Friendliness Index 2026, specifically acknowledged state’s strengths in human resources, women workforce participation, institutional effectiveness, regulatory environment and investor-friendly governance framework which contribute substantially to the state's investment attractiveness,” he said.

Himachal Pradesh secured first rank in Infrastructure Pillar and Resources Pillar reflecting strong performance in logistics, digital connectivity, industrial facilitation driven by high labour force participation, strong human resource indicators and one of the highest women workforce participation rates in the country.

In the Regulatory Ease Pillar, Himachal has been ranked fourth, indicating a conducive business environment, investor facilitation mechanisms and at fifth rank for Institutional Environment Pillar and Business Climate Pillar, supported by low cybercrime incidence, effective grievance redressal systems and a stable regulatory environment.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that this achievement acknowledges the state government's efforts towards strengthening the investment ecosystem. He said the state would continue efforts to promote industrial growth, attract investments and create employment opportunities across Himachal Pradesh.

Principal Secretary (Industries) M. Sudha Devi stated that state has been classified in the ‘Top Achievers’ category for its exemplary performance in construction permit enablers, healthcare sector reforms and services sector reforms.

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