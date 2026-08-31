Himachal records weaker monsoon in August as state witnessed 16% rainfall deficit

Himachal Pradesh witnessed weaker monsoon during August as the state recorded 217 mm rain against 256.8 mm rain, thus receiving 16 per cent less rain than normal.

Advertisement

As per the State’s Meteorological Centre, eight out of 12 districts of the state received below average rain during August. With a 77 per cent rainfall deficit, tribal district Lahaul and Spiti emerged as the driest districts of the state in August. The district has received 27.4 mm rain against 117.6 mm. Similarly, Kinnaur recorded 58 per cent rainfall deficit, as it received 32.3 mm rain against 77.6 mm. Chamba received 195.9 mm rain against 291.7 mm, thus registering a 33 per cent rainfall deficit. Also, Solan recorded 31 percent deficit as it received 199.9 mm against 287.9 mm, Hamirpur 30 percent as it received 282 mm against 400.6 mm, Mandi 7 per cent as it received 369.5 mm against 395.3 mm, Kullu 6 percent as it received 170.2 mm against 180.2 mm and Una 5 percent as it received 353.8 mm against 372.2 mm rain.

Advertisement

Apart from this, Sirmour emerged as the wettest district in the state during August as it received 479.8 mm against 402.1 mm. Similarly, Bilaspur received 14 per cent surplus rain as it received 360.9 mm against 316.8 mm, Kangra 4 percent as it received 658.1 mm against 631.5 mm and Shimla 1 percent as it received 198.3 mm against 196.4 mm rain.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the centre has also predicted heavy rains in isolated places of the state till September 3 for which yellow alerts have been issued by the centre. For September 1, yellow alerts have been issued for Shimla, Solan, Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur, Sirmour and Chamba districts, resulting in heavy rains in these districts, with the possibility of landslides in vulnerable areas and rise in water levels of water bodies. Light to moderate rain is also expected to occur in rest parts of the state as well. Also, minimum temperatures are expected to drop by 2°C to 4°C while maximum temperatures are very likely to drop by 2°C to 5°C, respectively in the next few days.

Similarly, light to moderate rain also continued in many parts of the state during the past 24 hours.

Advertisement

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 22.2°C, Dharamsala 30°C, Manali 26.8°C, Solan 29°C, Kangra 31.6°C, Mandi 31.4°C, Bilaspur 32°C, Bhuntar 32.4°C, Kalpa 24.5°C, Nahan 28.3°C, Keylong 27.1°C and Chamba 29.4°C.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 33°C, which was recorded in Una while the lowest minimum temperature was 12°C, which was recorded in Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti.