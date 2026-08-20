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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal records zero pendency in Samagra Shiksha infra projects

Himachal records zero pendency in Samagra Shiksha infra projects

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:13 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh has emerged as one of the top-performing states in implementing infrastructure projects under Samagra Shiksha, recording zero pendency in works sanctioned between 2021-22 and 2025-26, according to data released by the Union Ministry of Education.

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The data shows that not a single infrastructure project sanctioned by the Centre during the five-year period remains pending in the state. Goa and the Union Territory of Puducherry are the other regions to have recorded zero pendency.

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“Zero pendency in infrastructure works, along with 100 per cent functional smart classrooms, is a matter of pride for the state,” said Rajesh Sharma, Director, Samagra Shiksha, Himachal Pradesh.

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The achievement assumes significance as Kerala has recorded an infrastructure work pendency of 75.57 per cent, according to the data.

A Samagra Shiksha spokesperson said all sanctioned works under various components, including additional classrooms, art and craft rooms, boundary walls, school buildings and computer rooms, had been completed within the stipulated timelines.

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Works relating to reconstruction and improvement of dilapidated buildings, drinking water facilities, electrification and laboratories have also recorded zero pendency. All sanctioned biology, chemistry, physics and science laboratories have been completed, while library rooms and major repair works have also been executed on time, the spokesperson said.

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