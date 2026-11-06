Himachal RERA tightens noose around defaulting developers, bars land registration

In a major crackdown on real estate defaulters, the Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has directed all Deputy Commissioners in the state to ensure that land belonging to developers declared defaulters is not registered for sale or purchase.

The move is aimed at tightening the enforcement of RERA regulations and preventing developers who have violated the provisions of the law from continuing property transactions. The directions have been issued to district administrations, which will communicate them to the concerned tehsil and revenue authorities for implementation.

RERA Chairman R D Dhiman told The Tribune here today that more than 300 real estate developers across Himachal Pradesh have been registered as defaulters with RERA. The authority has taken action against developers for various violations, including selling plots without mandatory registration, failing to provide facilities promised to buyers and neglecting basic infrastructure requirements. The violations also include failure to provide proper roads, electricity, drinking water, sewerage systems and parking facilities to plot owners despite commitments made at the time of sale.

“Under the latest directions, district administrations have been asked all over the state to put in place an effective mechanism to prevent the registration of land transactions involving those declared defaulters by RERA. The instructions are intended to ensure that orders passed by the regulatory authority are implemented at the grassroots level rather than remaining confined to official records: Dhiman added.

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The decision assumes significance in view of growing complaints from property buyers who have invested their life savings in residential plots and housing projects but have allegedly been left without the facilities promised by developers.

The regulatory authority's intervention is expected to act as a deterrent against unscrupulous developers and strengthen accountability in the state's real estate sector.

The move is also being seen as an attempt to restore confidence among property buyers and ensure that developers fulfill their statutory obligations before undertaking further transactions.

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However, strict monitoring and coordination between RERA, district administrations and revenue officials will be crucial to ensure effective implementation of the directions and protect the interests of genuine property buyers.