Himachal: Ridge set for Independence Day celebrations

The district-level Independence Day function will be organised at the historic Ridge in Shimla tomorrow, with Education Minister Rohit Thakur presiding over the celebrations.

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According to a government spokesperson, Thakur will reach the venue at 11 am. The National Song will be played at 11:02 am, followed by unfurling of the national flag and the National Anthem.

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The chief guest will inspect the parade at 11:10 am. The march-past will feature contingents of the Himachal Pradesh Police, Home Guards, Traffic Police, NCC, NSS, Bharat Scouts and Guides, besides personnel of the Police and Home Guards bands.

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Thakur will address the gathering at 11:25 am and pay tribute to the contribution of freedom fighters to the country’s Independence.

A cultural programme will follow at 11:55 am. Students of Government Girls College will present a Kinnauri dance, while Rajiv Gandhi Government Degree College, Kotshera, will perform Himachali Nati. Nritya Kala Kendra, Shoghi, will present Solan’s Gidda, while DIET Shamlaghat students will perform Nati.

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Students of Tibetan School, Chhota Shimla, will present a Yak dance, while students of Jawaharlal Nehru Government Fine Arts College, Shimla, will perform patriotic songs and dances.

District employees who have rendered outstanding services will be honoured by the chief guest. Students participating in the cultural programme will also receive incentive money and certificates of appreciation. The function will conclude with the National Song and the National Anthem.