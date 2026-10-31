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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal rises to fifth spot in quality education rankings: Thakur

Himachal rises to fifth spot in quality education rankings: Thakur

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:54 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Education Minister Rohit Thakur at the Foundation Day celebrations of Vijay Group of Institutions in Mandi.
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Himachal Pradesh has made significant progress in the education sector, improving its position in national quality education rankings from 21st in 2021 to fifth, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said on Friday.

He was addressing the 21st Foundation Day celebrations of Vijay Group of Institutions at Bagla in the Balh Assembly constituency of Mandi district. He attended the event as the chief guest and honoured meritorious students for their achievements in various fields.

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Congratulating the institution on completing 21 years, Thakur said education was the strongest foundation of social development and an effective means of bringing positive change in people’s lives. He observed that the success of an educational institution should be measured not merely by its infrastructure but also by the knowledge, character, values and achievements of its students.

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Highlighting the state’s educational achievements, he said Himachal Pradesh had secured the first position nationally in the National Achievement Survey (NAS), 2025. The state’s performance in PARAKH-2024 also reflected better foundational language and learning abilities among students compared to the national average.

He further said Himachal Pradesh had improved its position in the Performance Grading Index from 13th to sixth and achieved a literacy rate of 99.55 per cent, earning recognition as a fully literate state.

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The minister said the state government was encouraging meritorious students through scholarships and providing opportunities for students and teachers to undertake educational visits abroad to learn about modern teaching methods and emerging technologies.

He urged students to set ambitious goals, respect their parents and teachers, value time, and develop discipline, humility and a sense of social responsibility.

Appreciating Vijay Group of Institutions for securing NAAC accreditation, Thakur laid the foundation stone of the proposed school building and planted a sapling on the campus. Students also presented a cultural programme.

Several public representatives, officials, members of the institution’s management, teachers and students attended the celebration.

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