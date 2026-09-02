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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Rising Roon river traps Nahan villager

Himachal: Rising Roon river traps Nahan villager

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:07 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Perilous currents: A local villager, Banarasi, of Burma Papri near Nahan, trapped in the strong currents of the Roon river following a sudden rise in the water level. Tribune photo
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A villager, Banarasi, was stranded on a small island in the swollen Roon river in the Burma Papri area of Nahan on Tuesday after a sudden surge in water levels triggered by heavy rain in the upper reaches.
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Banarasi had reportedly gone to the riverside to graze cattle and retrieve his buffalo when the river suddenly turned turbulent. Caught amid the strong currents, he managed to reach a small patch of land in the middle of the river. However, the steadily rising water level soon placed his life in serious danger.

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The man had been battling the surging waters for nearly three hours, with the water reportedly reaching his waist. Anxious villagers watched helplessly as the situation deteriorated.

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Rivers and streams across Sirmaur have turned ferocious amid incessant rain, making rescue operations particularly challenging. Teams of the local administration, police and fire brigade rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. However, officials said the strong current made a conventional rescue using ropes from the riverbank extremely risky.

Considering the intensity of the current, officials felt that aerial assistance was the safest option. The district administration subsequently sought a helicopter from the Chief Minister’s Office to airlift the stranded villager.

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Personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were also deployed at the site. Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Verma said the stranded man would be airlifted and that rescue efforts were underway.

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