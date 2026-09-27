Himachal: Riyund bridge likely to be opened in October first week

The much-awaited opening of the Riyund Khud bridge on the Mataur-Shimla four-lane highway will make available the twin tunnels at Daulatpur for traffic. The bridge is almost complete and the entire Mataur-Shimla stretch is expected to become operational around the festive season, possibly in the first week of October, according to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Project Director Rakesh Yadav.

The 62-metre bridge is a vital link on the Kachhiari-Ranital corridor of the National Highway-503. Its major steel spans and pillar work have been completed, with finishing and allied works, including the top layer, almost complete.

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The bridge is expected to drastically transform travelling experience on the route. The new alignment through the Kachhiari bypass and the Daulatpur twin tunnels will reduce the distance between Kachhiari and Ranital from 20 km to 15 km. The travel time is expected to come down to nearly 12 to 15 minutes, besides enabling motorists to bypass the congested Kangra Bazaar and the zig-zag potholed road via Purana Kangra and Samela, at present in a shambles.

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Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said that a recent trial indicated that ordinary traffic could negotiate the Kachiari-Ranital road stretch, which at present takes 40 minutes, to around 15 minutes while a VIP cavalcade could cover it in nearly 10 minutes. This is being seen as a strategic connectivity boost, bringing Dehra, Jawalaji and Nadaun significantly closer to Dharamsala and strengthening the economic, educational and tourism linkages of Kangra district.

The improved connectivity is expected to have significance beyond daily commuting. The shortened route will bring Dharamsala closer to the upcoming Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) campus at Dehra and improve access to the tourism circuit comprising the proposed zoological park at Bankhandi, the heritage landscape of Haripur-Guler and the Pong Lake.

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Commuters, who endure congestion and delays on the existing route, are eagerly awaiting the opening of the bridge.