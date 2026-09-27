DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Riyund bridge likely to be opened in October first week

Himachal: Riyund bridge likely to be opened in October first week

Shall result in drastic reduction in time from Dharamsala, Kangra to Shimla and Chandigarh through the twin tunnel ready since long

article_Author
Raghav Guleria
Our Correspondent
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:19 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An aerial view of the much-delayed Riyund bridge.
Advertisement

The much-awaited opening of the Riyund Khud bridge on the Mataur-Shimla four-lane highway will make available the twin tunnels at Daulatpur for traffic. The bridge is almost complete and the entire Mataur-Shimla stretch is expected to become operational around the festive season, possibly in the first week of October, according to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Project Director Rakesh Yadav.

The 62-metre bridge is a vital link on the Kachhiari-Ranital corridor of the National Highway-503. Its major steel spans and pillar work have been completed, with finishing and allied works, including the top layer, almost complete.

Advertisement

The bridge is expected to drastically transform travelling experience on the route. The new alignment through the Kachhiari bypass and the Daulatpur twin tunnels will reduce the distance between Kachhiari and Ranital from 20 km to 15 km. The travel time is expected to come down to nearly 12 to 15 minutes, besides enabling motorists to bypass the congested Kangra Bazaar and the zig-zag potholed road via Purana Kangra and Samela, at present in a shambles.

Advertisement

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said that a recent trial indicated that ordinary traffic could negotiate the Kachiari-Ranital road stretch, which at present takes 40 minutes, to around 15 minutes while a VIP cavalcade could cover it in nearly 10 minutes. This is being seen as a strategic connectivity boost, bringing Dehra, Jawalaji and Nadaun significantly closer to Dharamsala and strengthening the economic, educational and tourism linkages of Kangra district.

The improved connectivity is expected to have significance beyond daily commuting. The shortened route will bring Dharamsala closer to the upcoming Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) campus at Dehra and improve access to the tourism circuit comprising the proposed zoological park at Bankhandi, the heritage landscape of Haripur-Guler and the Pong Lake.

Advertisement

Commuters, who endure congestion and delays on the existing route, are eagerly awaiting the opening of the bridge.

A century apart

The delay in the opening of the Riyund bridge has hindered the entire road stretch from being made functional, including the twin tunnels. Ironically, it is parallel to another bridge built 100 years ago during the British era when the construction techniques were primitive, mostly manual. This arch bridge on the Kangra valley railway track stands majestically as an engineering marvel, a miracle to watch even today.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts