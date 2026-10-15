Himachal: Road accidents rise by 17% this year, highest in Mandi

Road accidents, which remain a major concern in the state, have risen by about 17 per cent so far in 2026, with Himachal recording 1,476 cases against 1,253 during the same period in 2025.

According to official data of the Himachal Pradesh Police, Mandi reported the highest number of 194 accidents this year, followed by Shimla (186), Sirmaur (157), Una (134), Solan (122), Kangra (121), Kullu (117), Baddi police district (95), Bilaspur (84), Dehra police district (61), Hamirpur (59), Nurpur police district (45), Chamba (44) and Kinnaur (31). Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest number of 26 accidents.

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During the same period last year, of the total 1,253 accidents, Shimla had reported the highest number of 169 accidents, followed by Mandi (160), Sirmaur (128), Una (118), Solan (102), Kangra (98), Kullu (97), Baddi police district (85), Bilaspur (84), Nurpur police district (51), Chamba (47), Hamirpur (41), Dehra police district (31) and Kinnaur (27). Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest number of 15 accidents.

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Police officials said that they had adopted the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), under which AI-based cameras were being used across the state for surveillance. These cameras were helping detect overspeeding, drunk driving and other offences. The police were also identifying black spots in the state, holding special drives to curb traffic violations and running awareness campaigns on traffic rules.