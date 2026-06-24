Himachal Road Transport Corporation employees call off proposed strike

Employees of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) have withdrawn their proposed strike following talks with Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) R.D. Nazeem on Wednesday evening. The employees had announced an indefinite strike from midnight over their pending dues.

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"Some of our demands have been accepted, while others are still pending. Considering that several demands have been addressed and keeping in view the current situation of the state and the government, we have decided to call off the proposed strike," said Maan Singh Thakur, president of the Drivers' Association.

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Meanwhile, HRTC Managing Director Nipun Jindal said the management and employees had reached an agreement on several issues during the meeting, including the early release of overtime dues pending for 12 months.