DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Road Transport Corporation employees call off proposed strike

Himachal Road Transport Corporation employees call off proposed strike

HRTC employees had announced an indefinite strike from midnight over their pending dues

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:36 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File
Advertisement

Employees of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) have withdrawn their proposed strike following talks with Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) R.D. Nazeem on Wednesday evening. The employees had announced an indefinite strike from midnight over their pending dues.

Advertisement

"Some of our demands have been accepted, while others are still pending. Considering that several demands have been addressed and keeping in view the current situation of the state and the government, we have decided to call off the proposed strike," said Maan Singh Thakur, president of the Drivers' Association.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, HRTC Managing Director Nipun Jindal said the management and employees had reached an agreement on several issues during the meeting, including the early release of overtime dues pending for 12 months.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts