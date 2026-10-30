Himachal Road Transport Corporation to run 226 special buses ahead of Diwali

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will operate 266 special buses to help people reach their homes during the Diwali festival.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Thursday that the corporation would run special buses from Delhi, Chandigarh and Baddi to different parts of Himachal Pradesh on November 6 and 7. The aim is to help people from Himachal who live and work in other cities reach their homes in time to celebrate Diwali with their families, he added.

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Agnihotri said 134 special buses would operate on November 6 and 132 on November 7. On November 6, a total of 42 buses would depart from Delhi, 69 from Chandigarh and 23 from Baddi for different destinations in Himachal. Similarly, 49 buses would operate from Delhi on November 7, 63 from Chandigarh and 20 from Baddi. The corporation has started preparations to ensure convenient travel for passengers.