Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Road Transport Corporation wins four national awards

Himachal Road Transport Corporation wins four national awards

Tribune News Service

Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Mar 14, 2025 IST
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Mar 14, 2025 IST
The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has bagged four awards at the National Public Transport Excellence Awards ceremony held in New Delhi recently. An HRTC delegation, led by Managing Director Nipun Jindal, met Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri here and apprised him about the awards won by the HRTC

The Deputy Chief Minister lauded the efforts of HRTC employees and said that their dedication and hard work had brought recognition to the corporation at the national level. “The HRTC is the lifeline of this hilly state and the employees were its backbone, serving lakhs of people round the clock,” said Agnihotri.

He said that the state government was committed to the welfare of HRTC employees and all possible efforts were being made to strengthen the corporation and enhance public transport services in the state.

Jindal told the Deputy Chief Minister that the HRTC had secured the first prize of Rs 50,000 in the Tyre Performance Award category. The corporation also won digital transactions award, vehicle utilisation award and the employee productivity award, each carrying a prize of Rs 25,000. In total, the HRTC received Rs 1.25 lakh as prize money, he added.

